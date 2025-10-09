Centre Urges Assam Association Members in Singapore to Record Statements Voluntarily in Zubeen Garg Death Probe

Guwahati: The Central government has stated that members of the Assam Association, Singapore, who were present with late singer Zubeen Garg on the yacht before his death, must voluntarily record their statements before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

According to highly placed government sources, the investigation is still in its preliminary stage, and it is not feasible to bring the individuals to India officially at this point.The SIT had earlier issued summons to the association members, setting a deadline of October 6 to appear before investigators. However, only one individual, Rupkamal Kalita, has complied so far. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently asserted that the investigation would remain incomplete without the statements of those who were with Zubeen in Singapore.

Officials clarified that if the remaining members fail to appear voluntarily, there is little the government can do immediately, as the incident occurred outside Indian jurisdiction. However, if any member’s involvement in Zubeen’s death is established during the course of the probe, the court may issue summons or extradition requests, and their passports could even be revoked.

Sources also cautioned that such legal processes are often lengthy and complex. “Bringing someone back from a foreign country is a time-consuming process, even in proven cases. It is better to persuade the members to return voluntarily and cooperate with the SIT,” they said.

The SIT continues to pursue leads in the mysterious death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore on September 19 under circumstances that remain under investigation.