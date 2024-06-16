Assam Police pledges to continue war on drugs in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Police on Saturday reaffirmed its commitment to fighting the war on drugs and eradicating this menace from society.

On the eve of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Assam Police released data highlighting their action against drug trafficking in the first five months of this year, until June 14, 2024.

According to the data, 1,372 cases were registered, and 2,155 people were arrested. It is also mentioned that the Assam Police seized 112 kg of heroin, 15,340 kg of ganja (cannabis), 31 kg of opium, 1,37,944 bottles of banned cough syrup, 12,42,978 tablets or capsules of psychotropic substances, 2 kg of morphine, and 0.002 kg of cocaine. They also seized cash amounting to Rs 42,26,591, along with 978 ganja plants and 2 kg of methamphetamine, while destroying cannabis plantations on 20 bigha of land. They also seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 10,550.

Taking to social media, the Assam Police said, "On this International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Assam Police reaffirms its commitment to eradicating the menace of drugs from our society... As envisioned by Hon'ble CM Sri Himanta Biswa Sarma, we are working for a safer and healthier Assam."

It should be noted that The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is a United Nations International Day against drug abuse and the illegal drug trade. It has been observed annually on June 26 since 1989, after the UN decided to commemorate the occasion in 1987. The date June 26 is to commemorate Lin Zexu's dismantling of the opium trade in Humen, Guangdong, ending on June 25, 1839, just before the First Opium War in China.

Also Read: Assam STF Busts Drug Smuggling Ring; Arrests Four Including Assam Home Guard Personnel (sentinelassam.com)