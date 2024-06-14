Assam STF Busts Drug Smuggling Ring; Arrests Four Including Assam Home Guard Personnel

Guwahati: An operation conducted by the Special Task Force of Assam Police led to the arrest of four persons involved in smuggling narcotics through the city, including personnel with the Assam Home Guard.

The Special Task Force (STF) team apprehended one Sanjay Mahato near ISBT under the Gorchuk Police Station red-handed with 42.5 grammes of heroin in 42 vials. Following interrogation, Sanjay Mahato gave information leading to the arrest of drug peddler Ajit Rabha alias Garo, aged 30 years, from Lalmati Samuguri. Ajit Rabha was found to be in possession of 34 vials of heroin. Following this, another raid was carried out at the residence of Rita Boro in Sonkuchi, leading to the seizure of 95.5 grammes of heroin stored in 74 vials.

Further interrogation revealed that Chand Mohammad Ali, a 38-year-old Home Guard attached to Dispur Police Station, is a key player in the drug smuggling network. He drives a PAPA vehicle, and evidence links him to drug trafficking in the Khanapara and Basistha localities of the city.

STF had been reportedly monitoring Sanjay Mahato and Chand Mohammad Ali for several months and attained significant success by dismantling the narcotics distribution network on the outskirts of the city. A case has been registered under STF PS Case No. 08/2024 U/S-21(b)/25/29 of the NDPS Act, and further investigations are being undertaken by the police department.

