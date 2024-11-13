Assam: Police Recovered IED at Rongajan in Golaghat District

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: Based on an input of transporting IEDs from Dimapur to Sivasagar, the police recovered an IED at Rongajan in Golaghat on Tuesday night from the possession of two surrendered AANLA rebels—Ajay Shyam (29) and Tiken Kurmi (27). They brought the IED from Nagaland with a plan to explode it in the Golaghat district during the Army Day of ULFA on November 27. Interrogation is going on.

