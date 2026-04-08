Assam Police Search Pawan Khera's Delhi Home, Seize Documents in Passport Row

The passport controversy engulfing Assam's election campaign took a dramatic turn on Tuesday as Assam Police travelled to New Delhi and searched the residence of Congress leader Pawan Khera, seizing several documents from his home in Nizamuddin East.
Khera was not present at the time of the search.
A police team led by DCP Debajit Nath reached Khera's residence at D/12, Nizamuddin East, with the assistance of the Delhi Police, and conducted a search of the premises.
Family members of Khera confirmed that documents were taken away by the police team. DCP Nath acknowledged the seizure but declined to go into specifics.
"We seized a few documents that I cannot disclose in detail now. We're working to trace him out," Nath said.
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The search is a direct follow-up to the complaint filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma — wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma — at the Crime Branch of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
The complaint names Khera for publicly alleging that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma holds passports from three countries and owns property abroad — claims the Chief Minister and his wife have dismissed as AI-generated fabrications.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, addressing the media in Guwahati on the same day, was defiant in his response to the police action.
"The police may arrest Khera. The Congress is ready to face it. We demand a clarification on this from the Centre. The ED and the CBI are harassing everyone and later taking them into the BJP fold after washing them in a washing machine," Kharge said.
AICC in-charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh, raised the stakes further by hinting at the possible disqualification of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over alleged discrepancies in his election affidavit submitted to the Election Commission.
"A complaint has already been filed with the Election Commission, and if no action is taken, the matter will be taken to the Supreme Court," Singh said — a threat that signals Congress intends to pursue the legal track regardless of the outcome on polling day.