Assam Police Search Pawan Khera's Delhi Home, Seize Documents in Passport Row

The passport controversy engulfing Assam's election campaign took a dramatic turn on Tuesday as Assam Police travelled to New Delhi and searched the residence of Congress leader Pawan Khera, seizing several documents from his home in Nizamuddin East.

Khera was not present at the time of the search.

A police team led by DCP Debajit Nath reached Khera's residence at D/12, Nizamuddin East, with the assistance of the Delhi Police, and conducted a search of the premises.

Family members of Khera confirmed that documents were taken away by the police team. DCP Nath acknowledged the seizure but declined to go into specifics.

"We seized a few documents that I cannot disclose in detail now. We're working to trace him out," Nath said.

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