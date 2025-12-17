Assam Police Seize Opium, Heroin, Burmese Cigarettes in Major Anti-Narcotics Operations

Guwahati: In a major haul, Assam Police seized opium, heroin, and Burmese cigarettes during separate anti-narcotics operations in Karbi Anglong and Cachar districts, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.
Taking to the micro-blogging platform X, Sarma asserted that the government is determined to uproot drugs from Assam, regardless of where they are hidden.
In Karbi Anglong district, police seized 8.225 kg of opium worth Rs 55 lakh and arrested one alleged peddler. Meanwhile, in Cachar district, police seized 388 grams of heroin and Burmese cigarettes worth Rs 2.4 crore in two separate operations, leading to the arrest of four peddlers.
"Will uproot drugs from Assam—no matter where they hide. In decisive operations, @KarbiAnglongPol seized 8.225 kg of opium worth ₹55 lakh and arrested one peddler. @cacharpolice, in two separate operations, seized 388 grams of heroin and 58,000 Burmese cigarettes worth ₹2.4 crore and arrested four peddlers," Sarma wrote on micro-blogging site X.
Sarma further stated that the government’s message against drug abuse is clear and uncompromising.
"One message, loud and clear. #AssamAgainstDrugs," he added.
Earlier, on December 15, Cachar Police seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 27 crore during an anti-narcotics operation in Rongpur, the Chief Minister said on Monday.
A total of 90,000 Yaba tablets were recovered from a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state, resulting in the arrest of two persons.
"Yaba tablets worth ₹27 crore—now history! In an excellent anti-narcotics operation by @cacharpolice in Rongpur, a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state was intercepted, leading to the seizure of 90,000 Yaba tablets and the arrest of two persons. Kudos to @assampolice," Sarma wrote.