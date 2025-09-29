Assam: Police shoot 4 dacoits dead at Dhupdhara in Goalpara district

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a fierce encounter at Dhupdhara, Goalpara district, four notorious dacoits were shot dead by the police in the early hours today.

According to the Goalpara Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nabaneet Mahanta, the operation led to the recovery of a Renault Triber vehicle (AS02AE2633) along with four pistols and five mobile phones from the crime scene.

Mahanta said that the incident occurred when the four criminals inside the vehicle engaged in a gunfight with the police force. The police operation was launched under the leadership of Nupur Ranjan Neog, Co-District Superintendent of Police of Dudhnoi, and Abhilash Bora, CDSP of Western Goalpara, the Dhupdhara and Agia police units.

The deceased dacoits have been identified as Zahidul Islam from Mukalmua in the Nalbari district, Saburuddin Ali from Larujan in Boko, Chengbart Sangma from Puthimari in Krishnai, and Mukunda Rabha from Chitukona-Damra in Dudhnoi.

At present, the bodies of the slain dacoits are at Adarsha Hospital in Dhupdhara, and they will soon be sent to Goalpara’s Shaheed Nidhannuram Rajbanshi Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

These dacoits were reportedly involved in a horrific robbery recently at Tiplai, Dhupdhara. They had planned an ambush near the Assam-Meghalaya border with the intention to rob or kidnap businessmen. The dacoits were already wanted in various cases, including extortion, kidnapping, and contract killing across several police stations in the district, and had been arrested before.

SSP Mahanta said that in the early hours of Sunday, around 5 am, the dacoits opened fire on police at Ghiladubi, Dhupdhara. The vehicle of the Western Goalpara SSP was also hit by bullets. The police retaliated promptly, hitting all four dacoits. Although the injured were admitted to Adarsha Hospital, Dhupdhara, the doctors declared them dead.

