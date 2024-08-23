Assam Police Spent Rs 412 Crore for Hiring Vehicles in 9 Years

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Unbelievable though, it's a fact that the Assam Police spent over Rs 412 crore in the past nine years only on hiring vehicles. This startling revelation came on the floor of the state assembly today in the written reply of the Chief Minister to a query of Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia.

According to the written statement of the chief minister, as the Bureau of Police Research and Development, the state police should have 7,800 vehicles. However, the state police force has to deal with 2,240 vehicles, 1,888 two-wheelers, and 1,413 hired vehicles.

The year-wise break-up of funds released by Assam police as rentals for hired vehicles is: Rs 62,16,48,821 in 2016; Rs 61,08,48,500 in 2017; Rs 19,70,30,511 in 2018; Rs 30,84,79,181 in 2019; Rs 34,59,55,708 in 2020; Rs 38,47,33,248 in 2021; Rs 45,03,70,703 in 2022; Rs 67,08,61,519 in 2023; and Rs 53,79,96,403 in 2024.

The chief minister also informed the house that the state police force has 79,852 sanctioned posts, and of them, 12,485 posts have been lying vacant.

