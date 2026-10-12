Barpeta School Conducts Earthquake and Fire Mock Drill for 500 Participants

Guwahati: A mock drill simulating earthquake and fire emergencies was conducted at St. Mary’s E.M. High School in Baradi, Barpeta, with around 500 students, teachers and non-teaching staff participating in the exercise.

The drill was organised by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Barpeta, in coordination with exposed to simulated earthquake and fire scenarios. The drill was conducted on evacuation procedures, search and rescue operations, casualty management, first aid and coordinated emergency response.

Students and school ream were also sensitised to essential safety protocols, the importance of orderly evacuation and the need to respond promptly and appropriately during emergencies.

The exercise highlighted the importance of conducting regular mock drills in educational institutions to improve emergency preparedness, strengthen coordination among response agencies and equip students and staff with the knowledge required to handle crisis situations effectively.

The DDMA, Barpeta, reiterated its commitment to promoting disaster risk awareness and preparedness through coordinated initiatives across the district. The authority emphasised the importance of fostering a culture of safety and resilience to minimise risks and improve the ability of communities to respond to disasters.