Assam Police to Meet Singapore Authorities in Zubeen Garg Case; SIT Team to Travel on October 20

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced via a tweet that the Assam Police Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by ADGP Sri Munna Gupta, will meet Singapore Police authorities on October 21 to advance the investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

The SIT team is scheduled to depart for Singapore on October 20 to coordinate with their counterparts and facilitate the next phase of the probe.

CM Sarma emphasized the state government’s commitment to ensuring a thorough investigation, tweeting, “Our collective resolve remains Justice for Zubeen will prevail.”

The move comes after statements were recorded from 10 of the 11 Non-Resident Assamese (NRAs) who were present in Singapore at the time of the incident, further strengthening the cross-border collaboration for the ongoing investigation.