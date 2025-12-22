Assam Police Up the Pace Against Drugs; Major Recoveries in Ledo and Cachar

Guwahati: In an attempt to intensify operations by the Assam Police against drug cartel, successful anti-drug operations were reported from Ledo in Tinsukia district and Cachar district, thereby leading to the arrest of several drug peddlers and the confiscation of a large quantity of illegal drugs.
In Ledo, police have also maintained their crusade against drugs under the command of Officer-in-Charge Roshan Thapa of Ledo Police Outpost. A police team successfully arrested ‘two drug peddlers’ from a locality close to the police outpost. The arrest led to the recovery of about 6.32 grams of illegal drugs from their possession. The two persons have been identified as Marchang Nagayimang (51) and Tukam Tychai (50), both of whom are residents of Kharsang in Arunachal Pradesh.
According to the police sources, the two suspects have allegedly been indulging in the distribution of banned substances in the Ledo region for a considerable time now. Both of the accused are now undergoing interrogation by the police to find the source of the banned substances smuggled into the country and the people behind the racket.
At the same time, in a separate operation in the district of Cachar, a significant milestone was achieved in the fight against drugs. In two anti-drug operations conducted by Cachar Police, a cumulative total of 519 grams of heroin was seized. This included the arrest of four drug peddlers in connection with the operations.
Police officials have reported that the arrested accused are being carefully questioned in a bid to eradicate the supply chain as well as arrest the further spread of the drug. The police have also confirmed that tough legal measures shall be taken against the involved suspects as required by the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
The rising threat of drug trafficking in Assam has surfaced as a major social and law-and-order issue not only in urban areas, but in the remote reaches along the borders as well. The landlocked region shares borders with a number of contiguous states, as well as foreign countries, which has left it prone to drug trafficking networks. The availability of drugs in plenty has steadily pushed more youth into their clutches, tearing apart families and disrupting the social fabric, despite regular police drives against drug traffickers, resulting in regular seizures by law and order forces.
The state’s war on drugs will continue with zero tolerance, senior police officials asserted. The operations also show the growing coordination and alertness on the part of Assam Police to resist the rising problem of drugs in the state. These two triumphs in Ledo and Cachar illustrate the strong commitment of the government to shielding society, especially the youth, from the destructive effects of drug use and trafficking, and also emphasise people’s faith in the efforts put out by the law enforcement agencies.