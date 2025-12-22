Assam Police Up the Pace Against Drugs; Major Recoveries in Ledo and Cachar

In Ledo, police have also maintained their crusade against drugs under the command of Officer-in-Charge Roshan Thapa of Ledo Police Outpost. A police team successfully arrested ‘two drug peddlers’ from a locality close to the police outpost. The arrest led to the recovery of about 6.32 grams of illegal drugs from their possession. The two persons have been identified as Marchang Nagayimang (51) and Tukam Tychai (50), both of whom are residents of Kharsang in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the police sources, the two suspects have allegedly been indulging in the distribution of banned substances in the Ledo region for a considerable time now. Both of the accused are now undergoing interrogation by the police to find the source of the banned substances smuggled into the country and the people behind the racket.