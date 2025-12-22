Hatsingimari Comes Alive With Inauguration of Prodhani Badminton Tournament

Hatsingimari: The enthusiasm marked the formal inauguration of the Prodhani Complex Badminton Tournament at Hatsingimari, the district headquarters of South Salmara–Mankachar district, making a vibrant beginning in the sporting event. The inauguration was organised in the central area in front of the District Commissioner's office, drawing players, organisers and sports lovers across the region.
The programme was inaugurated by Congress Youth leader Mahibur Rahman Bappi, who attended the programme as the chief guest. The significance of sports as discipline, unity, and healthy competition in the youths' minds is reiterated through the event. The organisers are providing a venue to local talents that will result in the flow towards sporting activities in the district.
The tournament started with an exciting encounter between the Hatsingimari Badminton Team and the Kharuabandha Badminton Team. It was an exciting, closely contested match with the winning Kharuabandha team triumphing by only a one-game difference. This game made the beginning of the tournament interesting while at the same time promising more competitive events in the days to come.
The local community authorised Abu Bokkar Prodhani as President of the Tournament Management Committee, and Moniruzaman Sheikh, the former Regional Panchayat member and AGP party worker, was authorised as the Secretary for smoothly conducting the event. The organising committee has taken all necessary steps to guarantee fair play, proper facilities, and enjoyment in the games for both the players and the spectators.
The organisers declared attractive prizes to encourage the participants. It was announced that the championship team will get a cash award of Rs 40,000 plus a trophy, while the runners-up shall get Rs 20,000 plus a trophy. Additionally, Rs 3,000 will be given as a cash prize to the Man of the Match in recognition of exceptional individual performance.
Present in the inaugural programme were several prominent personalities like Mozammel Haque, guardian of the President of Fulerchar Gaon Panchayat, Congress leader Sajibul Hasan Mollah, and Abu Nasir Mollah, former President of the BJP South Salmara–Mankachar district unit, among others. Their presence added to the significance of the occasion. It is expected that the tournament will see strong participation and public interest to help facilitate sports culture and community bonding in the district.