Hatsingimari Comes Alive With Inauguration of Prodhani Badminton Tournament

Hatsingimari: The enthusiasm marked the formal inauguration of the Prodhani Complex Badminton Tournament at Hatsingimari, the district headquarters of South Salmara–Mankachar district, making a vibrant beginning in the sporting event. The inauguration was organised in the central area in front of the District Commissioner's office, drawing players, organisers and sports lovers across the region.

The programme was inaugurated by Congress Youth leader Mahibur Rahman Bappi, who attended the programme as the chief guest. The significance of sports as discipline, unity, and healthy competition in the youths' minds is reiterated through the event. The organisers are providing a venue to local talents that will result in the flow towards sporting activities in the district.