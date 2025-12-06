Assam: Poll preparations begin in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Along with the ongoing SR (Special Revision) of the electoral roll, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has started preparations for the Assam Assembly election, 2026. Following a directive from the ECI, the Election Department, Assam, will hold a meeting in Guwahati tomorrow on preparations for the coming Assembly election. According to sources in the Election Department, all district commissioners (DCs) and election officers will remain present at tomorrow's meeting. The district commissioners and the election officers work as per directives of the ECI when there are elections and summary revisions of electoral rolls.

According to sources, the Election Department will conduct a training programme on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trials (VVPATs) on December 7, 2025. Senior ECI officials will also attend the training.

The ECI will use EVMs and VVPATs manufactured by the ECIL (Electronics Corporation of India Ltd) in the Assembly election in Assam. ECIL engineers will also remain present at the training.

The first-level checking (FLC) of EVMs is mandatory before any election. Following a directive from the ECI, the FLC of EVMs will start in Assam from December 11, 2025.

The announcement of the poll schedule is likely in the last part of February 2026 in Assam. The 2021 Assembly elections took place in three phases in Assam - on March 27, April 1 and April 6, 2021.

