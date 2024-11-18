Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd. Registers Profit in 2023-24

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd. (APDCL) registered a profit from its operations, with its income increasing from Rs 9,51,923.27 lakh in 2022-23 to Rs 10,70,493.03 lakh in the financial year 2023-24. The profit gained by APDCL can be calculated from the fact that it incurred a total expenditure of Rs 10,42,398.45 lakh against its total income of Rs 10,70,493.03 lakh in 2023-24, thus registering a total profit of Rs 28,094.58 lakh.

In 2022-23, APDCL suffered a loss as it incurred a total expenditure of Rs 10,31,960.57 lakh against its total income of Rs 9,51,923.27 lakh, thus incurring a loss of Rs 80,037.30 lakh. The figures mentioned above were culled from APDCL’s statement of accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024.

In terms of the total revenue from operations, APDCL collected Rs 9,26,701.50 lakh in 2023-24. The total revenue registered an increase of Rs 1,33,982.68 lakh from the previous year, 2022-23.

The increase in income mainly came from the sale of power to domestic as well as commercial consumers. From the domestic consumers, APDCL collected an amount of Rs 3,46,681.51 lakh in 2023-24, registering an increase of Rs 60,429.74 lakh from the previous year. In the case of commercial consumers, the revenue collected was Rs 1,70,816.56 lakh in 2023-24, while it collected Rs 1,34,868.10 lakh in 2022-23, thereby registering an increase of Rs 35,948.46 lakh.

The profit made by APDCL can be attributed to the installation of prepaid smart meters, mainly in the premises of domestic consumers. Moreover, the company collected a large amount as a delayed payment charge or fines from consumers, which was given as Rs 23,703.84 lakh in 2023-24.

In terms of the expenditure incurred by APDCL, a huge chunk of money was paid for the purchase of power. APDCL generates only a fraction of the total demand for power, and the greater part is sourced from other power producers and the national grid. The company paid Rs 8,48,114.85 lakh for the purchase of power in 2023-24. Moreover, an amount of Rs 2,577.66 lakh was spent as delayed payment charges.

Notably, a big chunk of its income is paid to its employees as salary, wages, and allowances, etc., with a total amount of Rs 84,361.46 lakh spent in 2023-24.

The company has received a targeted subsidy of Rs 26,529.30 lakh in 2023-24 (Rs 28,500.00 lakh the previous year) from the Government of Assam. An amount of Rs 26,539.09 lakh (Rs 26,817.35 lakh in the previous year) has been recognized during the year against the related benefit of subsidy to the specified category of consumers.

