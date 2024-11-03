Assam: Progress of APDCL’s Projects to Modernize Power Distribution Slow

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd. (APDCL) is currently implementing several projects under funding from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), including a project to modernize the state's power distribution system. under the revamped distribution sector program (RDSS) and a High Voltage Distribution System (HVDS) scheme, among others. The work on these projects is, however, progressing at a lethargic pace.

Official sources said work on the installation of smart meters is going on in Guwahati-1, Guwahati-2, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, and Rangiya. The date for commissioning the project is March 2025, but work so far has progressed to between 35% and 40% only. On the other hand, work on the construction of 33/11 KV sub-centres under many electrical circles is also going on. In the first phase, there are 11 such sub-centres to have been constructed by October 2024, but work is yet to be completed. In the second phase, work on 57 sub-centres has been taken up, and the date of commissioning is January 2025, but around 70% of the work has been completed so far. In the third phase, 28 sub-centres are to be completed by July 2025. Work on these is 60% complete.

Moreover, under the High Voltage Distribution System (HVDS) scheme, work on four packages was taken up in the Electrical Circles of Cachar, Badarpur, Kanch, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, North Lakhimpur, Tezpur, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia, and the date of commissioning is July 2025, but only 50% of the work is done. In the second phase, four packages were taken up under Guwahati-1, Guwahati-2, Mangaldai, Rangiya, Nagaon, Morigsaon, Jorhat, Golaghat, and Sivasagar circles. The date of commissioning is October 2025, but the work has just started.

Projects are going on in five works under the revamped distribution sector program (RDSS). The date of commissioning of these projects is March 2026. The works include smart meter installation, and 40% of the work is done. The work on Distribution Transformer Meter installation is 37% complete.

According to APDCL sources, this overall power system development is divided into three components: construction of 196 substations, implementation of a High Voltage Distribution System (HVDS), and smart metering packages under ADSELRP for 36 packages. The project has an implementation period of 5 years, with individual packages having a completion period of 24 months.

Under the Assam Distribution System Enhancement and Loss Reduction Project, low tension (LT) lines will be replaced by aerial bunched cables. Work is going on in this project.

Construction of new 33KV and 11KV overhead distribution lines and installation of transformers of 25 KVA, 63 KVA, 100 KVA, and 250 KVA capacity are also going on, and 25% of the work is done.

Officials blamed the delay in implementing the project under AIIB to hurdles in acquiring land for the sub-centres, issues of right of way, delays in permission from the Railways, etc. However, they maintained that the work of the RDSS is going on smoothly and will be completed within the stipulated time.

