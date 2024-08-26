Assam Power Distribution Company Takes Step Towards Self-Sufficiency in Power

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: APDCL (Assam Power Distribution Company) is taking another step forward to be self-sufficient in power. Under the aegis of this power distribution company, the Assam government has undertaken several solar power plants with a cumulative generation capacity of over 3,320 MW of power. Three of the plants with a cumulative generation capacity of 320 MW are set to be completed by August 2025.

According to APDCL sources, the construction of a 70-MW solar power plant is underway in BOO (Build Own Operation) mode at Bilasipara in the Dhubri district. A 50-MW solar power plant at Dhekiajuli in the Sonitpur district and a 200-MW solar power plant will be constructed. APDCL awarded the work orders for these three plants to Green Energy Ltd. of SJVN (Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd.) on August 28, 2023, and the power purchase agreement was reached on February 7, 2024. The completion date of these three plants is August 7, 2025.

APDCL and NLC India Ltd. have signed an agreement to float a joint company for the setting up of another 1,000-MW solar plant. APDCL also formed a joint venture company named SGEL Assam Renewal Energy Ltd. with SJVN on April 18, 2024, for the construction of another 1,000 MW of solar power. The agreement between APDCL and SJVN was signed on October 17, 2022.

New and Green Energy of Assam Ltd. is a joint venture company floated on February 2, 2024, by the APDCL and ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd. for the setting up of a 25-MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) plant. The agreement to this effect was reached on January 11, 2023.

A 1,000-MW solar power plant is under construction under the Chief Minister’s Solar Power Plant at Lahorijan in the Karbi Anglong district. The cost of the plant is Rs 4,000 crore—Rs 3,200 crore from ADB and Rs 800 crore from the state government.

