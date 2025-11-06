Top Headlines

Assam: Prabhati Thaosen appointed as new APSC chairperson

Retired IAS officer and member of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Prabhati Thaosen was appointed as its chairperson today.
Prabhati Thaosen
File photo of the newly appointed chairperson of APSC, Prabhati Thaosen
Published on

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Retired IAS officer and member of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Prabhati Thaosen was appointed as its chairperson today. In this regard, the Department of Personnel has issued a notification.

Thaosen’s appointment will come into effect from the date of her taking over charge. During her career, Thaosen served in several key posts in the state government.

The earlier chairperson of APSC was Debraj Upadhyay, who has now retired.

 Also read: APSC Prelims Now in English & Assamese: CM Sarma Announces Reform

APSC
Prabhati Thaosen

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com