Assam: Prabhati Thaosen appointed as new APSC chairperson

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Retired IAS officer and member of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Prabhati Thaosen was appointed as its chairperson today. In this regard, the Department of Personnel has issued a notification.

Thaosen’s appointment will come into effect from the date of her taking over charge. During her career, Thaosen served in several key posts in the state government.

The earlier chairperson of APSC was Debraj Upadhyay, who has now retired.

