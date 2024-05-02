Assam: Pre-monsoon shower havoc in Barak; road blocked; train service disrupted

A correspondent

Silchar: Pre monsoon heavy pouring for last few days had left the Barak Valley disconnected from the rest of the country. Train service in the hill section was severely hit since April 25 following the derailment of a goods trains as well as landslide at Jatinga Lampur. To make the scenario worse to the worst, on Tuesday night massive landslides at Sonapur and Ratacherra on Jowai Badarpur NH had cut the southern Assam from the rest of the country. As both the rail and road transportation were badly disrupted, the only means of connectivity was now air route. But the private players had hiked the air fares to such a high the commoners could not afford to avail.

Following the landslides, hundreds of vehicles were reported to be stuck on the either sides of Sonapur tunnel.

