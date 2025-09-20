Assam Prepares to Honour Music Legend Zubeen Garg at Sarusajai Stadium

Guwahati: The state of Assam is gearing up to pay tribute to its beloved music icon, Zubeen Garg, with elaborate arrangements underway to bring his mortal remains from Singapore.

Assam Minister Prasanta Phukan confirmed that the state government is making all necessary preparations to ensure that the public can pay their final respects at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is personally overseeing the arrangements, reflecting the deep regard in which Zubeen Garg was held by both the people and the government. Minister Phukan expressed his personal grief, emphasising the close bond he shared with the late singer, and urged the public to join in mourning and celebrating Zubeen’s immense contribution to the world of music.

“With heavy hearts, we are preparing to receive the mortal remains of Zubeen Garg. The Chief Minister himself is overseeing every aspect to ensure the public can pay homage in a dignified manner,” Minister Phukan said. “Zubeen was not only a remarkable artist but also a dear friend. His legacy will remain alive in the hearts of millions across Assam and beyond.”

Authorities anticipate a large turnout from across Assam, including major cities like Jorhat and Tezpur, and other regions. In light of this, the government is coordinating timings and logistical arrangements according to public needs and requests. Detailed plans are being finalised to ensure smooth crowd management while allowing admirers to participate in the public homage safely.

While discussions about a permanent memorial for Zubeen Garg are ongoing, early reports indicate that Jorhat could be the preferred location. Final decisions on the memorial, as well as the final rites and tributes, will be confirmed after consultation with Zubeen’s family and the Chief Minister.

Zubeen Garg, a household name in Assamese music and beyond, leaves behind a legacy that transcends generations. Known for his soulful voice, versatility, and immense contributions to regional and national music, he earned the admiration of fans across India and the world. His untimely demise has left a profound void in the cultural landscape of Assam.

The state government has pledged to ensure that every detail is meticulously planned to honour Zubeen Garg’s life and legacy. Sarusajai Stadium, where the public homage will be held, is being prepared to accommodate thousands of admirers wishing to pay their respects. Authorities are also coordinating with local law enforcement and civic bodies to ensure the safety and comfort of attendees.

As Assam mourns the loss of a legendary figure, the preparations at Sarusajai Stadium reflect the deep affection and reverence the state holds for Zubeen Garg. Fans and well-wishers from across the region are expected to gather in large numbers, making this tribute a historic moment of collective remembrance and celebration of the late singer’s extraordinary life and musical journey.