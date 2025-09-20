Post-Mortem of Singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore to Conclude Today; Mortal Remains to Be Repatriated to India

Guwahati: In a significant update following the untimely demise of celebrated Assamese singer and composer Zubeen Garg, authorities in Singapore have confirmed that a post-mortem examination is being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of his death.

This was posted in a tweet from the official X handle of Assam Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to official sources, the post-mortem is expected to conclude by 2 PM Singapore Time (SGT) on Saturday. Once completed, the mortal remains of the iconic artist will be formally handed over to Indian authorities to begin the process of repatriation.

Garg, who was revered as the “heartthrob of Assam” and a cultural icon across the Northeast, passed away in Singapore earlier this week, leaving behind a void in India’s music and cultural landscape. His sudden death has triggered an outpouring of grief from fans, fellow musicians, political leaders, and admirers from across the country.

The Indian High Commission in Singapore has been in close coordination with local authorities to expedite formalities. Officials confirmed that preparations are underway to bring Zubeen Garg’s body back to India, where thousands of fans are expected to gather to pay their final respects.

Tributes have poured in from across the spectrum, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and several leading artists expressing deep sorrow over his passing. Social media platforms remain flooded with condolence messages, reflecting the magnitude of his influence on generations of listeners.

Zubeen Garg, best known for his versatile contributions to Assamese and Hindi music, was not just a singer but also a composer, actor, filmmaker, and philanthropist. His songs have long been celebrated for bridging cultures and languages, making him one of the most loved musicians of the region.

Further updates regarding the transportation of his mortal remains to India and details of his last rites are expected later today.