Assam: Process started to convert 29 proposed RF to Reserve Forests

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Finally, the state government has decided to convert in principle the 29 proposed reserve forests to reserve forests (RF) in 9 districts. Preliminary notifications of some proposals were issued decades ago but the conversion process was not completed. That is the reason why encroachment is seen in many proposed RFs, with people constructing habitations there.

Environment and Forest Department sources revealed that a fresh move has been initiated for conversion of proposed reserve forests (PRF) into reserve forests (RF). 29 proposed reserve forests with a total land area of 6011.74 hectares (ha) are in 9 districts of the state. The districts are Kamrup, Dhubri, Bongaigaon, Karimganj, Golaghat, Tinsukia, Goalpara, Nagaon, and Darrang.

The list of 29 PRFs under process of conversion into RFs names Charaibaha (51.8 ha); Kaljani (364 ha); Tokrabandha (330.77 ha); Alokjhari/Mashuljhora (134.33 ha); Tangaon Pt 1 (79.4 ha); Tangaon Pt II (86.7 ha); Shalibhui Pt 1 (29.7 ha); Shalibhui Pt. II (49.85 ha); Bansali (141 ha); Samrasali (320 ha); Barkona (394 ha); Khoragaon (630 ha); Egarasati Pt I (75.57 ha); Egarasati Pt II (24.45 ha); Deopahar (133.45 ha); Dalai (244.15 ha); Bormatia (80 ha); Dalangdoba (51.82 ha); Ganeshpahar (92.5 ha); Kochubari (263 ha); Rongsai (62.2 ha); Sarpani (101 ha); Tikreshwari (344 ha); Saraihagi Hatimuria (384 ha); Boha (125.88 ha); Chawalkhowa (1058.4 ha); Ganesh Hill (48.9 ha); Sagalkhuti (125.42 ha); and Kolobari (185.45 hectare).

Departmental sources stated that 42 ha of forest land in Sagalkhuti and 68 hectares in Kolobari is being encroached upon.

