CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates Waste-to-Compost Plant in North Lakhimpur, Announces Urban Forest and Infrastructure Developments

LAKHIMPUR: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a significant move to transform North Lakhimpur town into a clean and garbage-free area, officially inaugurated an MRF and Waste to Compost Plant constructed under the North Lakhimpur Municipal Board at Japisajia located near the town. The plant has been set up with the investment of a fund amounting to Rs. 75 crore. This facility will enable the scientific disposal of waste. The plant was inaugurated in the presence of Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, who is the guardian Minister of Lakhimpur, and Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal. Then the Chief Minister visited waste management site at North Lakhimpur town, where the Government of Assam is planning to set up an urban forest. Notably, the Government of Assam is currently adopting a unique initiative to transform wastelands in Assam. Through meticulous planning and proper processing of legacy waste, the government is freeing up spaces to create urban forests to improve quality of living for the citizens. Last year, a large pile of forty-year-old legacy waste was managed in North Lakhimpur town, where the proposed urban forest will be set up.

Dr. Sarma also visited the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) site, Lakhimpur stadium site at Saboti-Chanmari and took stock of the progress of the construction works. The Chief Minister declared that the ISBT and Lakhimpur Stadium- both would be operational by August 25. Then the Chief Minister arrived at the railway overbridge site at Nakari. Thereafter, the Chief Minister arrived at Ghagar Ghat to take stock of the undergoing construction of the Ghunasuti Bridge over the River Subansiri. After coming back from Ghunasuti to Lakhimpur Convention Centre, the Chief Minister chaired a Cabinet Meeting, wherein several decisions were adopted on a lot of welfare issues. It was followed by a discussion over NHPC’s CSR issues.

While interacting with the media persons, Dr. Sarma said that the construction of the Nakari ROB would start very soon. He added that the boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh would be resolved as soon as possible. He also said that Assam police would root out the racket of trading fraudsters. Till that police arrested a total of 36 trading fraudsters in the significant move initiated against them from Tuesday.

