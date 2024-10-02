Outsourced Meter Readers of APDCL Allege Discrepancies in Provisional List for Enhanced Remuneration

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The outsourced workers working as meter readers under the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) have alleged that many discrepancies were done in the preparation of a provisional list for giving enhanced remuneration. They have also demanded to include their names in the said list as soon as possible. The distressed meter readers expressed their dissatisfaction for the alleged lackadaisical attitude of APDCL despite a December 2023 order that had assured enhanced remuneration.

The meter readers informed that over 500 metre readers, many of whom have served in their positions for nearly nine years, were left off the recent list. “I don’t understand how individuals from outside the state secured their names in the list as metre readers after only two years, while we, who have dedicated almost nine years, did not find our names in the list,” Papu Qzah, a meter reader based at Biswanath Chariali raised questions. They alleged that some individuals with very little experience were enlisted, while long-serving employees were deprived of their dues.

The deprived meter readers also demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. They approached the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell in this respect on September 27 and filed a petition urging CM’s SVC’s necessary action.

