BJP Will Lead Assam Government Regardless of BJP or AGP Win: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday made it clear that the Chief Minister’s post in the state will remain with the Bharatiya Janata Party, irrespective of whether the BJP or its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) wins more seats in the upcoming elections.
Addressing the media at a programme in Dimoria on February 2, Sarma underlined the unity within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), asserting that there is no difference between the BJP and the AGP.
He said both parties are fully aligned and committed to forming the next NDA government in Assam.
“There is no distinction between the AGP and the BJP. Regardless of whether the AGP or the BJP secures victory, the Chief Minister will be from the BJP. There is no possibility of any future rift, as both parties are focused on forming an NDA government in Assam,” Sarma said.
The Chief Minister also expressed confidence about the alliance’s prospects in Dimoria, stating that the NDA is set for a comfortable victory in the constituency.
He said the people of the area continue to show strong support for the alliance.
“In Dimoria, we will win nicely, as the people here love us,” he added.
On seat-sharing arrangements between the BJP and the AGP, Sarma said discussions are currently underway and will be finalised soon. He informed that he recently held talks with senior AGP leaders Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta on the issue.
The remarks once again reaffirmed the BJP–AGP alliance’s resolve to contest the elections together and retain power in Assam under the NDA banner.