Assam: Purabi Dairy targets sale of over 4 tonnes of locally sourced honey

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On the occasion of World Bee Day on Monday, Assam’s largest dairy cooperative, Purabi Dairy, announced that it is targeting the sale of more than 4 tonnes of locally produced honey this financial year.

Last year in May, West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Ltd. (WAMUL) introduced honey under its brand ‘Purabi’ sourced from the local beekeepers of Assam. Natural honey produced by Naba Milon Beekeepers and Producers Cooperative Society Ltd. of Hajo in Kamrup district, developed under NDDB’s initiative to boost honey production through honey cooperatives in Assam, was sourced by WAMUL to encourage sustainable beekeeping and honey production techniques. The initiative aims to enhance the livelihood of honey producers and establish a local market for natural honey and beekeeping products.

‘Purabi Honey’ was first made available in pack sizes of 125 gm and 250 gm. However, due to increased demand, 500 gm packs were later introduced to the market.

In the first 10 months, Purabi Dairy sold more than 1.2 tonnes of Purabi Honey, highlighting the people’s choice for natural and locally produced honey. This achievement underscores the growing consumer preference for high-quality, home-grown products and the successful expansion of Purabi Dairy’s product line. The overwhelming response to Purabi Honey indicates a positive trend towards supporting local businesses and sustainable food sources, said WAMUL sources.

“WAMUL imparted training on beekeeping to our farmers, thus creating a new source of livelihood for the milk producers along with the existing dairy value chain. The training programme and the subsequent launch of Purabi Honey enabled us to provide top-quality locally produced natural honey to our customers, besides helping us increase farmers’ income. This is a win-win ecosystem for everyone,” said S. K. Parida, General Manager, WAMUL.

The training programmes started in 2022, and since the Purabi Honey launch in May 2023, Purabi Dairy is effectively using its infrastructure for procurement and marketing of honey and is providing quality honey to its customers, besides providing a source of additional income to the farmers.

