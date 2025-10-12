Assam: Quack arrested by Sonai Police; 22nd this year

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A fake doctor named Roshan Ali was arrested by Sonai Police on Friday night, on the basis of a complaint filed against him by the Anti-Quackery & Vigilance Cell headed by Dr Abhijit Neog.

The quack named Roshan Ali used a prescription pad, saying he is a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, with registration no. BA/5301-1 (AMC). He has been practising as a doctor for the past 6 to 7 years at Arfaz Medical Hall, located on Motinagar Road in Sonai, Rangirghat Pt-1, in Cachar district.

The fake doctor was arrested on Friday night after the Anti Quackery & Vigilance Cell filed a case against him at Sonai PS.

Regarding the fake doctor Roshan Ali, chief of the Anti Quackery & Vigilance Cell, Dr Abhijit Neog, said that Ali is the 22nd "doctor" arrested since the Anti Quackery & Vigilance Cell was formed in January, 2025 and the 61st on Dr Neog's personal count who, he emphasized, played with the lives of the downtrodden and the innocent civilians.

