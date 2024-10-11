Assam: Quantity of tea exports goes up, but prices fall marginally

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Compared to last year, tea exports in the first seven years of this calendar year (January to July 2024) have increased, but the prices realized are slightly less.

According to statistics of the Tea Board of India published recently, the total quantity of tea exported from the country as a whole is 144.50 million kg (mkg). Of this quantity, the total exports from the North India zone are 81.91 mkg, and the remaining quantity of 62.59 mkg is from the South India zone. Statistics of tea exports from Assam and other Northeast states are included in the North India zone.

The unit price of tea exported from the country as a whole is Rs 256.37 per kg, on average. The total value of the tea exports from January to July this year is Rs 3704.59 crore.

The data from the Tea Board reveals that in the period from January to July 2023, the total quantity of tea exported from the country was 116.73 mkg. Of this total, the quantity of tea exported from North India was 70.86 mkg and that from South India was 45.87 mkg. In terms of the value of the exported tea, the total value was Rs 3092.85 crore, and the average unit price earned was Rs 264.96 per kg.

From the above figures, it is apparent that the tea exported this year is 23.79 mkg higher than last year. However, the average unit price of the tea exported went down by Rs 3.24 per kg.

In the calendar year 2023, the total quantity of tea exports from the entire country was 231.69 mkg. The average unit price was Rs 265.91 per kg. Earlier, in the calendar year 2022, India exported a total quantity of 231.08 mkg at an average unit price of Rs 275.21 per kg. From this data, it is certain that the unit price of the tea exported has been declining year on year from 2022 to 2024.

