Assam Rajya Sabha Election Set to Go Unopposed on March 9

All three candidates contesting the Rajya Sabha election from Assam are set to be elected unopposed, after their nomination papers were found valid during scrutiny held today in Guwahati.
The three candidates are Jogen Mohan and Terash Gowalla of the BJP, and Pramod Boro of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).
With three candidates filed for three vacant seats, no actual polling will take place. The election will go uncontested, barring any last-minute withdrawal.
The deadline for withdrawal of candidacy is March 9. The Returning Officer is scheduled to declare the results after 3 pm on the same day.
If no candidate withdraws, all three will be formally declared elected to the Upper House of Parliament.