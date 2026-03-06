Jogen Mohan, Terash Gowalla and Pramod Boro Set for Unopposed Rajya Sabha Win

Assam's three Rajya Sabha seats are set to be filled without a contest, after Cabinet Minister Jogen Mohan, Duliajan MLA Terash Gowalla, and UPPL chief Pramod Boro filed their nomination papers on Thursday — the last date for doing so — with no opposition candidate entering the fray.

The nominations were filed before the returning officer at around noon, in the presence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State Pabitra Margherita, several state cabinet ministers, BJP State President Dilip Saikia, and leaders of the BJP, AGP, and UPPL.

