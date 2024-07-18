Assam: Congress to go it alone in bye-poll

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A joint meeting of the Congress candidates for the recent Lok Sabha election, MPs, MLAs, members of the political affair of the APCC, and the party's representatives of various communities took a slew of decisions, including the roadmap that the party should take in the run-up to the 2026 assembly elections in the state.

Present at the meeting were AICC general secretary-cum-APCC in-charge Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, AICC secretaries-cum-APCC co-in-charges Prithviraj Prabhakar and Vikash Upadhyay, among others.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, APCC president Bhupen Borah said, "The meeting was held in six groups, each group comprising ten members. Each of the six groups brainstormed the would-be roadmap of the party and submitted their reports to the party. The party took a slew of decisions from the reports submitted by the six groups. The decisions are about the policy the party will have to adopt in the future, the mode of party programmes in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly election in the state, the issues to be raised as the main opposition party in the state, taking a 'janagarjan' (the voice of the masses) programme in the state from Jonai to Sonai, etc."

AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh was in the state for the past three days, during which he took part in various meetings of the party. The meetings deliberated on strengthening the organisational base of the party in the state, taking decisions on members from other parties willing to join the Congress, and the bye-elections of the vacant LACs, etc.

According to APCC sources, the party leaders and cadres are mostly in favour of the Congress fielding its own candidates in all five legislative assembly constituencies (LACS): Behali, Samaguri, Bongaigaon, Sidli, and Dhalai. Based on this, Bhupen Borah said that the party would go it alone in the forthcoming bye-poll in the state.

When the other parties of the opposition alliance in the state opposed this stand of the Congress, Borah said that they had not reached any understanding on the bye-poll while stitching the opposition alliance before the Lok Sabha poll.

Also Read: Assam: APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah forms panchayat delimitation committee (sentinelassam.com)