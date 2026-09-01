Assam Realigns 312 Police Stations with 126 Assembly Constituencies

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: As part of the exercise to align the jurisdictions of police stations with Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs), the Home & Political Department has decided that no police station should fall under the jurisdiction of more than one Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). This was decided in the Superintendents of Police Conference, 2025, regarding the proposal for the realignment of the boundaries of 312 police stations.

This decision was stated in a notification issued by the Home Department.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India published a notification dated August 11, 2023, relating to the delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies in Assam.

Following the ECI's notification, the Assam Police Headquarters submitted a proposal to realign the boundaries of 312 Police Stations so that they are co-terminus with the boundaries of the 126 Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs). This proposal was based on reports from the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) regarding the names of the boundary areas, as well as the villages and towns (wards) included therein, after due verification and, when applicable, the exclusion and inclusion of village and ward names.

In line with the proposal from the Assam Police, the Home & Political Department is undertaking an exercise for realignment of the boundaries of police stations so as to make their jurisdictions co-terminus with the boundaries of the 126 Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs).

After due consideration of all aspects and in the interest of public service, administrative convenience, effective maintenance of law and order, and making the police stations co-terminus with their respective LAC boundaries, the Assam government has now issued a notification under Section 11 of the Assam Police Act, 2007, to realign the jurisdictional areas of the 312 police stations under 126 LACs. The further reorganisation of the police station boundaries within respective LACs, wherever needed, shall be carried out in due course of time, the notification said.

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