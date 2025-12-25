Assam Receives Geodetic Asset Register to Strengthen Precision Planning

In Assam, the GAR has documented key geodetic resources successfully and enumerates these as 35 Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS), 57 Ground Control Points, 501 Gravity Reference Stations, and 8 Magnetic Repeat Stations. All these components play a crucial role in ensuring that a variety of programs and purposes related to geodetic observations can take place effectively.

Moreover, it will help to point out that the ability to have such detailed geospatial information which would greatly facilitate the development programs’ planning, execution, and monitoring. The GAR is also forecasted to improve people-centred services by providing more accuracy in mapping, surveying, and governance-related decisions.

It is pertinent to note that Assamese has been added to the list of languages in which geodetic maps are currently available, in addition to English and Hindi, making it an important feature of this initiative. It will prove to be a milestone in making geospatial information easily accessible to people.