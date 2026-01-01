Assam records 9 earthquakes in November, highest in country

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In the month of November 2025, a total of 53 earthquakes occurred within the Indian territory, of which 9 occurred in Assam. This was the highest number of earthquakes in a state, among all states in the country. The Northeast region recorded 25 earthquakes in the past month, which is the highest among regions in India.

These statistics were revealed in the ‘Report on Real Time Earthquake Location’, compiled for the month of November 2025 by the National Centre for Seismology under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India.

It is stated in the report that the National Centre for Seismology maintains a National Seismological Network of 169 stations, each having state-of-the-art equipment and spreading all across the country. Using these stations during the period November 1–30, 2025, a total of 350 earthquakes have been located and disseminated from the Centre, out of which 144 earthquakes have occurred in India and its neighbourhood region bounded by the coordinates 0°–40°N & 60°–100°E.

During the period, the majority of earthquakes within India and its neighbourhood region bounded by the coordinates 0?-40?N & 60?-100?E were located in the Hindu Kush region, North India (Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand), and Northeast India (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Sikkim).

Out of the total 350 earthquakes, 18%, 40% and 28% of earthquakes occurred in the magnitude range 3.0-3.9, 4.0-4.9 and 5.0-5.9, respectively. Nine earthquakes in the magnitude range 6.0-6.9 occurred during the period, of which two earthquakes were inside the grid of 0?-40?N & 60?-100?E.

A total of 53 earthquakes occurred within Indian territory, of which 9 earthquakes occurred in Assam and 7 each in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh during the period mentioned. Out of 53 earthquakes, 12 and 25 earthquakes occurred in the North and Northeast regions, respectively. There was no activity in the East and central parts of the country during November 1–30, 2025.

Other than the earthquakes in Assam, a breakdown of earthquakes that occurred in the NE states in November 2025: 7 in Arunachal Pradesh, 4 in Manipur, 3 in Sikkim, and 1 each in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Also Read: Assam government issues new guidelines for medical equipment procurement