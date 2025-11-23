Assam Records India’s 2nd-Highest Food Expenditure Share

Guwahati: Assam continues to record one of the highest proportions of household spending on food in the country, even as the share has shown a gradual decline over the past decade. The findings come from the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2023-24, which compares shifts in consumption patterns with data from 2011-12.

According to the report, rural households in Assam spent 61.3% of their Monthly Per Capita Expenditure (MPCE) on food in 2011-12, the highest among all states at the time, compared to the national rural average of 52.9%. Although this number has reduced to 53.2% in 2023-24, Assam still ranks second-highest after Ladakh, indicating that food expenses remain a major component of rural family budgets.

Urban Assam also reflects the trend. Households in urban areas spent 47.4% of their MPCE on food in 2023-24, placing the state fourth-highest nationwide, after Lakshadweep, Ladakh, and Bihar. The share remains significantly above the national urban average, pointing to structural factors that keep food expenditure relatively high in the state.

The survey highlights that many states from the northern, eastern, and northeastern regions continue to spend more than the national average on food. In 2011-12, nearly 15 states, most belonging to these geographic belts recorded higher food shares. As the proportions have declined in 2023-24, the broad regional pattern remains unchanged.

At the same time, Assam ranks among the lowest in the country in terms of spending on durable goods, such as appliances, furniture, and long-term consumer items. This disparity highlig the burden of essential consumption on households and reflects limited disposable income available for non-essential purchases.

Economists stated that while the decline in food expenditure share is typically associated with rising incomes, Assam’s persistent high ranking suggests that household budgets continue to be heavily driven by essential needs, with limited room for diversification into durable or discretionary spending.