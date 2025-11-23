Manipur: 15th International Polo Tournament 2025 Begins at World’s Oldest Polo Ground in Imphal

Imphal: The 15th edition of the Manipur Polo International 2025 commenced on Saturday at Mapal Kangjeibung in Imphal, recognised as the world’s oldest living polo ground. The tournament, organised by the Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association (MHRPA), will continue till November 28, 2025.

A total of five teams are taking part this year, Team United States, Team Colombia, India Polo Association (India A), Team Chhattisgarh, and Manipur (India B). The opening match featured the teams from the US and Colombia.

Speaking to the media, H. Dilip Singh, President of MHRPA, said the participation of teams from distant countries reflects growing international interest in the tournament. “These two teams have come from the other side of the globe, and we are sure the standard of the game will improve as they get more acquainted with the ponies,” he said. Singh added that the tournament serves not only as a sporting event but also as a tribute to Manipur’s historic polo legacy.

A senior government official reiterated the state’s commitment to strengthening polo infrastructure and expanding global engagement. The official said that a comprehensive roadmap and DPR are being prepared in collaboration with the Ministry of DONER to upgrade facilities, host more international tournaments, and bring in foreign coaches.

The return of the tournament after two years marks a significant moment for Manipur, reaffirming its cultural and historical ties to the origins of polo.