Assam Records India’s Highest Number of Earthquakes in September

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a development that will perhaps make people sit up and take note, Assam experienced the highest number of earthquakes - with epicentres within the state - in the country in September this year.

If that was not enough, the Northeast as a region also recorded the highest number of earthquakes - 37 - in the country.

As per a data of the National Centre for Seismology under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, all together 349 earthquakes were located, out of which 237 occurred in India and its neighbourhood region bounded by the coordinates 0?- 40?N & 60?-100?E.

Assam recorded 14 earthquakes, highest in the country, followed by 12 in Maharashtra and nine in Arunachal Pradesh during the period September 1 to 30, 2026.

The National Centre for Seismology maintains a National Seismological Network of 177 stations, each having state-of-art equipment and spread all across the country.

Using these stations during the period under review, altogether 91 earthquakes were located within the Indian territory, of which 37 occurred in the Northeast and 22 in the northern parts of the country.

There was sparse activity in central, eastern and southern parts of the country.

The data reveals that majority of earthquakes within India and its neighbourhood region bounded by the coordinates 0?- 40?N & 60?-100?E were located in the Northeast, North India (Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, and Jammu-Kashmir) and Hindu Kush region.

Besides Assam (14) and Arunachal Pradesh (nine), other north-eastern states that recorded tremors are Manipur (three), Meghalaya (six), Mizoram (one), Sikkim (two), and Tripura (two).

Only Nagaland did not register any earthquake during this period.

Further, according to the National Centre for Seismology, out of the total 349 earthquakes, 34%, 26% and 23% earthquakes occurred within the magnitude range of 3.0-3.9, 4.0-4.9, and 5.0-5.9, respectively.

Six earthquakes that occurred in the magnitude range of 6.0- 6.9 were outside the grid 0-40°N and 60-100°E.

Also Read: Why Assam–Ernakulam Corridor Draws Migrant Workers from Assam