Assam records steady rise in fish production, yet shortfall persists

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam has been witnessing a steady rise in fish production over the last six years, achieving a record output of 5.29 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of fish in 2024–25. However, despite this growth, the state continues to face a significant demand–supply gap, leading to substantial fish imports from other states.

According to official data, the annual fish production in Assam stood at 3.73 lakh MT in 2019–20, registering an annual growth rate of 12.69%. Production increased to 3.93 lakh MT in 2020–21 (5.36% growth), followed by 4.17 lakh MT in 2021–22 (6.11% growth). In 2022–23, production rose further to 4.43 lakh MT with a growth rate of 6.24%. A sharp increase was recorded in 2023–24, when fish production touched 4.99 lakh MT, posting a growth of 12.64%. The upward trend continued in 2024–25, with production reaching an all-time high of 5.29 lakh MT, growing at 6.1% annually.

Despite the encouraging production figures, Assam remains dependent on imports to meet its growing demand. Fish imports were 20,073 MT in 2019–20, which declined to 12,829 MT in 2020–21. However, imports rose again to 22,731 MT in 2021–22 and further to 26,430 MT in 2022–23. In 2023–24, imports stood at 18,240.83 MT, while 2024–25 saw imports touching 20,925.61 MT, one of the highest levels in recent years.

Officials have pointed out that the state currently faces a deficit of around 21,000 MT of fish annually. The state partially bridges the shortfall by importing about 11,000 MT of fish annually from states such as Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh.

Assam also exports local fish to its neighbouring states and countries, like Bhutan. The state exported 9737 MT of fish to its neighbouring states and countries in 2019–20, 11694 MT in 2020–21, 27331 MT in 2021–22, 20077 MT in 2022–23, 11411.26 MT in 2023–24, and 8536.62 MT in 2024–25.

With more than 90% of Assam’s population being fish consumers, the demand remains high throughout the year, keeping prices firm. Officials noted that rising incomes and improved purchasing power have further boosted fish consumption in the state.

Emphasising the way forward, officials said there is an urgent need to introduce new and advanced fish farming technologies to augment production. They stressed that local farmers must be equipped and trained in the same way as advanced fish farmers in states like Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh.

Experts believe that bridging the technology and productivity gap could significantly reduce Assam’s dependence on fish imports and unlock the giant potential of the fisheries sector, making it a major driver of rural income and employment in the state.

