Assam: Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati predicts high temperature in next 72 hours

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, under the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), has predicted that the temperature and humidity in the state in the next 72 hours will be high. Another prediction is that the maximum temperature is likely to be around 5 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal.

In the last few days, a heatwave-like condition has been affecting the normal lives of people. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature across the state was 5 degrees or more above normal, while the minimum temperature was 1.6 to 3.1 degrees Celsius higher than normal. The highest temperature yesterday was recorded at Mazbat, with a temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, Guwahati recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature of the day was recorded at Lumding with a blazing high of 41.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Tezpur with 39.5 degrees. Meanwhile, Silchar recorded a high of 39.2 degrees Celsius today.

However, some respite from the heat is likely from May 26, when the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, has predicted heavy rain with wind speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour in some parts of the state. There is also a prediction of heavy to very heavy rainfall with 40 to 50 km per hour winds on May 27.

Moreover, an 'Orange' alert has been sounded by IMD across the entire Northeast region on May 27, with a prediction of heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning likely to take place in the region. An orange alert asks people to 'be prepared', explains the met office.

