STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Twenty-three people died of COVID-19 in the State on Saturday when as many as 3,453 new positive cases were detected. In Kamrup (M) district 1,417 cases were reported during the day. While Dibrugarh had 264 positive cases, Tinsukia had 136 cases. The positivity rate jumped to 6.39 per on Saturday.

Also Watch: A Doctor's Heartbreaking Story, How She is Helping Patients in Their Last Moments

Also Read: 26 die of Coronavirus in Assam, 3,197 new cases