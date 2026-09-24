Assam Relaxes Rules to Fast-Track District Office Creation in New Districts

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government created a few new districts in the past few years. However, due to the meandering procedure involved, the government could not set up related district offices. This has led the government to relax procedures for setting up the necessary offices in the newly created districts.

The lack of district offices for various departments has caused suffering for the public in the new districts. Of late, the Department of Personnel reviewed the entire situation and issued an executive order to set up necessary offices in the new districts.

The executive order said that to facilitate the establishment of necessary offices in the newly created districts and to ensure expeditious operationalisation of the administrative machinery therein, the government has reviewed the existing procedure for creation of offices and manpower under various administrative departments and laid down the following procedure:

"At present, proposals for the creation of offices and manpower in newly created districts are processed with the views/concurrence of the Personnel Department and the Administrative Reforms, Training, Pension & Public Grievances (ARTP & PG) Department.

"It has come to the notice of the government that the existing procedure of obtaining the views of the Personnel and ARTP & PG Departments, especially in respect of proposals for the creation of offices and manpower in the newly created districts, leads to inordinate delays in the processing of such proposals. Accordingly, henceforth, such proposals shall be submitted by the respective administrative departments directly to the Finance Department for obtaining its concurrence, in accordance with the prescribed financial rules and procedures. The concerned administrative departments shall ensure due examination of the proposals before submission to the Finance Department."

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