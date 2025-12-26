Assam: ‘Religious intolerance’ leads police to register case

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A section of members of the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), who have been exhibiting ‘religious intolerance’ through vandalism concerning Christmas celebrations since Wednesday, has evoked sharp reactions from various quarters in the state. Four persons have been arrested in this connection, police sources said.

Some Bajrang Dal members destroyed Christmas decorations at St Mary’s School at Panigaon in Nalbari on Wednesday. This morning, they destroyed Christmas gifts and other items on display in shops, besides burning them. These Bajrang Dal and VHP members proclaimed that they would not allow the celebration of Christmas in Assam. “This is not our culture. We’ll celebrate our culture only,” one of the members said.

This reporter asked the Nalbari DC why no action has been taken against the Bajrang Dal members. The DC said, “Following the lodging of FIRs, cases have been registered against those involved in the vandalism. They have been asked to appear in the police station. If they don’t appear, we’ll take further action.”

A section of senior citizens said that ‘such religious intolerance is an ominous signal. We shouldn’t forget that Assamese people celebrate Bihu in many Christian-dominated countries. What will we feel if the local people of those countries don’t allow us to celebrate Bihu on their lands?’

Reacting to the incident, the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Debabrata Saikia, wrote a letter to the state Chief Secretary and said, “Such actions, if verified, pose a serious threat to social harmony and the communal fabric of Assam and undermine the fundamental freedom of religion guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution. I request you to ensure accountability of those responsible, strictly in accordance with the law. Reaffirm and strengthen administrative measures to protect minority communities and safeguard their right to freely practise and celebrate their faiths in Assam.”

Even as Bajrang Dal opposed the celebrations of Christmas in the state, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma greeted the Christians and said, “May the spirit of love, peace and goodwill fill every home with happiness and hope!”

