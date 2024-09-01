Assam Researchers Find Bird Dung Crab Spider (Phrynarachne decipiens)

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Five faculty and researchers from Assam have discovered the bird dung crab spider (Phrynarachne decipiens) in India for the first time. The are from Department of Zoology, Pragjyotish College, Guwahati; Department of Zoology, Gauhati University; and Department of Zoology, Bodoland University.

The five researchers are: Sangeeta Das, Jatin Kalita, Nilutpal Mahanta, Dulur Brahma, and Paris Basumatary.

The bird dung crab spider (Phrynarachne decipiens) is re-described based on female specimens collected from Assam. This discovery by the Assam researchers was published in the August 24, 2024 edition of Acta Arachnologica, an academic journal published by the Arachnological Society of Japan. The journal focuses on spiders and their genus.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu congratulated the five researchers.

