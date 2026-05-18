Assam Reshapes PSU Landscape: 10 New State Enterprises Formed, 4 Legacy Units Shut or Inactive Since 2016

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has seen major restructuring in its public sector ecosystem since 2016, with the formation of ten new State Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and the closure or inactivity of four older entities.

According to official records, a number of Assam-based public undertakings have been either closed or remained inoperative since 2016. These are Assam Polyester Co-Operative Society Ltd, Assam Plantation Crops Development Corporation Ltd, Assam Minorities Development and Finance Corporation Ltd, and Assam State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd (inoperative).

At the same time, Assam expanded its infrastructure, healthcare, transport, and urban development framework by constituting ten new PSUs and state enterprises since 2016. The State Public Sector Undertakings formed since 2016 are North East Gas Distribution Company Ltd., Assam State Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd., Guwahati Smart City Limited, Guwahati Utilities Company Ltd., Assam Urban Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation Ltd., Assam Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd., Assam Inland Waterways Corporation, Assam Medical Service Corporation Ltd., Assam Agroforestry Development Board, and Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company.

The move reflected the Assam government’s renewed focus on infrastructure modernisation, urban utilities, healthcare supply management, transport connectivity, and industrial development, while several legacy corporations either ceased operations or became financially unviable.

At present, the state has 46 PSUs, and twenty of them have been operating with profits until 2023-24.

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