Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region spends over 92% of budget in FY 2025-26

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) could spend an impressive 92.66 per cent of the revised budget estimates for the financial year 2025-26 that ended on March 31, 2026. According to the ministry, it spent Rs 4150.53 crore of its Rs 4479.20-crore revised budget estimate in the financial year 2025-26.

MDoNER allocates funds to all eight north-eastern states under various development schemes, like the NEC (North Eastern Council), North East Special Infrastructure Development Schemes, Special Development Packages, the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for the North East Region (PM-DevINE), etc. The states concerned implement projects under various schemes of the ministry.

According to MDoNER’s statement of utilization of funds during 2025-26, the revised budget estimate for the NEC was Rs 1,000 crore, and Rs 742.47 crore of this was utilized until March 31, 2026. The revised budget estimates of North East Special Infrastructure Development Schemes were Rs 1604.99 crore, and Rs 1591.24 crore of it was spent. The revised budget estimates under special development packages were Rs 232.55 crore, of which Rs 208.38 crore was spent.

The union ministry provides funds under special development packages to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), etc.

The ministry’s revised budget estimate under PM-DevINE was Rs 1454.22 crore, and the ministry could spend Rs 1422.96 crore of the total in the last financial year. PM-DevINE is a 100 per cent centrally funded scheme for the north-eastern states. The ministry has sanctioned 51 projects under this scheme so far, with 48 of them currently ongoing. For Assam, the ministry sanctioned five projects under this scheme with an approved cost of Rs 1,437.62 crore. All these five projects are underway in the state.

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