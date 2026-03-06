Assam Reshuffles Civil Administration; Seven Districts Get New District Commissioners

The Assam government has carried out a significant reshuffle of its civil administration, with seven districts across the state getting new District Commissioners (DCs) through a notification issued by the Department of Personnel.
Several senior IAS and ACS officers have been transferred and posted in new capacities as part of the order.
Partha Pratim Majumdar, who was serving as Commissioner & Secretary in the Home and Political and Women & Child Development Departments and also held charge as State Coordinator of NRC Assam, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner of Bajali.
Aditya Vikram Yadav, Additional Secretary in the Chief Minister's Secretariat and State Project Director of the Assam Inland Water Transport Development Society (additional charge), has been posted as District Commissioner of Lakhimpur.
Preeti Kumari, Joint Secretary in the General Administration Department and Department of Innovation, Incubation & Start-Ups (additional charge), has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner of West Karbi Anglong.
Ayushi Jain, Joint Secretary in the Finance Department, has been posted as District Commissioner of Darrang.
Pubali Gohain, the outgoing District Commissioner of Darrang, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner of Golaghat.
Dhiraj Saud, Secretary of the Bodoland Territorial Council in Kokrajhar, has been posted as District Commissioner of Baksa.
Gakul Chandra Brahma, also a Secretary at the Bodoland Territorial Council in Kokrajhar, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner of Chirang.
In addition to the seven DC-level appointments, several other IAS and ACS officers have been transferred and posted in various capacities or relieved from additional charges as part of the broader reshuffle order.