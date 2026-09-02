Assam Resonates with Harinaam on 430th Tirobhav Tithi of Mahapurush Madhabdev

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Defying incessant rains, the xatras and namghars in Assam resonated today with Harinaam on the occasion of the 430th Tirobhav Tithi (death anniversary) of Mahapurush Madhabdev, the fond disciple of Srimanta Sankardev.

Mahapurush Madhabdev was born in 1489 at Letekupukhuri in the Lakhimpur district of Assam. The people of Letekupukhuri remembered Madhabdev with a day-long programme comprising naam prasanga, xatriya dance, borgeet, and more. In the evening, they held a discussion on the life, works and philosophy of Madhabdev.

Barpeta was one of the centres where Madhabdev did most of his work. Barpeta Xatra concluded its ten-day programme on Madhabdev today. The ten-day programme signifies "the ten days that were needed for the news of Madhabdev's demise in Kochbehar to reach Barpeta." Since then, the kirtan mohotsav for Madhabdev has continued for ten days at Barpeta Xatra. Barpeta Xatra was agog with kirtans of diverse kinds and naam prasanga, besides the throng of devotees from various regions throughout the day.

Sri Sri Dhekiakhowa Bor Namghar in Jorhat, established by Mahapurush Madhabdev, also observed the day with various programmes. Naam prasanga, gosha kirtan, veda badya sorsa, etc., were some of the programmes. Children presented Borgeets.

Bhatadrava Than of Nagaon also observed the day. The Than observes 18 prasangas every day throughout holy Bhada. Today, the Than also observed 18 prasangas starting from 4 in the morning. A bhaona - Dadhi Manthan - was staged on the premises of the Than this evening.

Various xatras and naamghars in Majuli also observed the day.

Mahapurush Madhabdev (1489-1596) is an important preceptor of the Mahapuruxiya Dharma known for his loyalty to his guru, Srimanta Sankardev, as well as his artistic brilliance. He became the religious as well as artistic successor of Srimanta Sankardev after the latter's death in 1568. He is known particularly for his book of hymns, the Naam Ghoxa, as well as a large selection of songs called Borgeets.

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