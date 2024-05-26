Assam: School timings changed following heatwave in Cachar district

SILCHAR: In response to soaring temperature and ongoing heat wave, Cachar district commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha has revised school timings to protect student’s health and safety.

Issuing an order on Saturday, the District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha stated that starting on Monday, May 27, all government and private schools will operate on adjusted schedules.

The order further states that all LP schools will operate from 7.30 am to 12.15 pm, wherein UP schools will operate from 7.30 am to 12.45 pm, high schools and higher secondary schools within the Cachar district will also operate from 7.30 am to 1.15pm.

Cachar district is persistently facing high temperature during the last week and there is a continuous rise in mercury levels.

Keeping in view the situation, District Commissioner Rohan Kumar also asked school authorities to take appropriate measures to ensure the well being of the students and also asked to minimize their exposure to extreme heat during school hours.

