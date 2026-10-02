Assam Restricts CM Convoy Size, Orders Unhindered Passage for Emergency Vehicles

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday reiterated strict instructions to district commissioners and senior superintendents of police to ensure that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's convoy does not obstruct ambulances, emergency vehicles or inconvenience the general public, officials said.

In another significant instruction, the Chief Minister's convoy size has been restricted to the minimum number of vehicles required for security and essential operational purposes.

Ministers, MLAs, government officials and other dignitaries attending programmes alongside the Chief Minister have also been directed not to join or travel with his convoy.

Their vehicles must either reach the venue beforehand or proceed separately after the Chief Minister's convoy has passed.

The CMO said the directions constitute standing instructions and have been circulated to subordinate officers for strict compliance.

The fresh directive follows Wednesday's incident in Silchar, where an ambulance carrying a patient was reportedly stopped to clear the way for the Chief Minister's convoy.

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