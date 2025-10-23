Assam: Retrospective Effect to 3% DA & DR Hike

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has now issued an executive order, putting into effect the decision for a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners. The revision was approved by the State Cabinet on October 17, 2025, and raises the DA and DR rates from 55% to 58% of the basic pay and pension, with retrospective effect from July 1, 2025.

The Finance Department issued the official Executive Order on Tuesday, formalising the hike. The order will benefit serving State Government Employees, State Government Pensioners, Family Pension Holders, Extra Ordinary Pension Holders And Compassionate Family Pension Holders drawing pay and pension as per the Assam Services (Revision of Pay) Rules, 2017.

According to the order, the enhanced rate of 58% DA/DR will be reflected in the monthly pay and pension for October 2025, payable in November 2025.

The state government has also outlined a schedule for the payment of arrears for the three-month period from July to September 2025, to be disbursed in three instalments—with July arrears payable in December 2025, August arrears in January 2026 and September arrears payable in February 2026—and the accruing amounts will be deposited directly to employees’ and pensioners’ bank accounts.

It is stated that employees who retired between July and September 2025 will also be entitled to the revised 58% DA rate while computing their leave encashment benefits.

The order further clarifies that the enhanced rate applies to Work Charged (WC) and Muster Roll (MR) employees drawing minimum pay scales as per earlier government memorandums. Additionally, Extra Ordinary Pension Holders and Compassionate Family Pension Holders will receive a maximum DR enhancement of 3% per financial year, as per the previous finance department orders.

The Finance Department has directed all treasuries, sub-treasuries, and authorized public sector banks to arrange for the timely disbursement of the revised allowances and reliefs to employees and pensioners within the ambit of the order.

Also Read: Assam Government Increases Dearness Allowance For State Government Employees By 3 Percent