Assam Rewarded with Rs 500 Crore as State Emerges Key Hub for Mining Investments

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state has emerged as a major destination for mining and mineral-based investments after undertaking wide-ranging reforms in the sector, adding that the Centre has rewarded Assam with a Rs 500 crore incentive for its achievements. In a post on X, Sarma said Assam has taken “incremental leaps” in the mining sector by introducing major reforms and creating a transparent and investor-friendly ecosystem. (IANS)

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